Blackfoot City Council bans vaping in city parks

Blackfoot City Council to address vaping in city parks

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:

Blackfoot council members voted in favor of the ban Tuesday night.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Jensen Grove Park is a very popular place to get fresh air and spend time with the family by the lake. However, some parents are fed up with vaporizers at the park.

"I'm very opposed to it; I feel like it's almost like smoking," said Dan Simon, who was visiting Blackfoot with his family.

Cigarettes have been illegal in city parks since 2014. Some parents believe vaping should be included in that list.

"I don't want any of that nonsense around my kids. It's disgusting, it's deadly and it just shouldn't be happening," said Meredith Chandler, a Blackfoot resident.

City council members will vote tonight to amend the current ordinance, by banning vaping, along with all other nicotine products, in city parks.

"It's going to be an ordinance change from the attorney to the city council," said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. "There will be a discussion on it, I'm sure and then there will be a vote."

So far, the city council has yet to receive any opposition.

"If anyone does show up and wants to speak, I will allow them to speak at the council, but I'm not hearing anything from anybody, so we'll just wait and see," Carroll said.

This ordinance seems to be a very popular vote and will most likely be passed. However, it won't go into effect until they are able to physically put up new signs notifying the public.

Violators of the current non-smoking law face fines up to $100.