Blackfoot girl killed in shooting

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:24 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:12 PM MDT

PARIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old Blackfoot girl died of what they have called an accidental shooting Sunday.

According to a news release, officers and medical personnel were called to a site just off US Highway 30.

The girl had suffered a single gun shot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Sheriff's Office said it was withholding the girl's name because of her age and the fact that an investigation into the incident is still continuing. 
 

