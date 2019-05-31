Blackfoot man sentenced to prison

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. file

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Shae James Rolfe of Blackfoot was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a minimum of 2 years in the state penitentiary this week.

Rolfe appeared before Seventh District Judge Dane Watkins, Jr. in Bingham County on charges of sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a child by possession of materials obtained over the internet.

He will also get credit for 280 days he has already served in jail since his arrest in August 2018.

According to court documents, police seized electronic devices in a search of his home which showed Rolfe had contacted over 100 minor children between April 21 and June 17, 2018. He promised to pay the children $5,000 if they sent him videos every day for two weeks. After Rolfe received the sexually exploitive material from the children, he would threaten to post the material on social media pages, according to the probable cause investigation. He did that by threatening to sue the children for breach of contract.

The specific victim in the Bingham County case was a female from Roy, Utah who sent Rolfe sexually explicit videos. She offered to pay Rolfe when she decided not to continue and even threatened to commit suicide. According to court documents, other children did the same.

The case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

