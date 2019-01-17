Blackfoot state of the city

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll delivered his second state of the city address at the premier technology this afternoon.

This afternoon the Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll delivered his second state of the city address.

Blackfoot communities members have gathered here at the Premier Technology building to come out and listen to Mayor Marc Carroll give his state of the city address.

This meeting was put together by the request of the chamber of commerce.

The mayor was able to cover through a wide range of topics regarding the city within an hour.

Some of those matters included discussions of the Blackfoot pool, the annexation property zoning, and efforts to bring new business to Blackfoot.

The meeting mostly included an overview of the City's accomplishments from the past year and going over goals they have for the upcoming year.

Blackfoot Mayor, Marc Carroll says, "I decided to focus on the economic development and getting feedback from people to make sure that the commercial interest and individuals are intuned with what we think needs to be done."

The Mayor was also able to shed some light on new information regarding the Blackfoot pool.

This has been one of the city's biggest issues since it failed a bond vote back in November to keep the pool open.

Carroll says, "We got to point where we just couldn't afford to continue to maintain the pool facility. Without a big infusion of money of four or five million dollars, we just can not continue to operate it and do that safely."

Last week they had a town hall meeting to talk with the citizens to see what they think the city needs to do the pool facility.

Nothing is final right now but they have been thinking about turning the old building to a rec center of tarring down the structure altogether and turning the location into a park.



