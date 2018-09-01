2 mother's lounges set up at Eastern Idaho State Fair

2 mother's lounge locations at EISF

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bingham Healthcare has set up two mother's lounges for this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair.

These are quiet, clean and comfortable areas for moms to nurse their babies.

The larger tent is just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events.” It is a quiet, private and air-conditioned space for mothers to nurse.

The other private mother's lounge tent is set up near the “Highway Gate” in the eastern area of the fairgrounds.

You can view a map showing the locations below. EISF Mothers' Lounge Map

"Throughout the fair, you have all these moms that they've got their children. They need to feed or change diapers. I mean frankly, having your kids at the fair, that's a lot of work. Why not give mom a spot where she can come, get out of the heat, feed her baby in privacy and be able to have those few moments," said Hannah Goulding, Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Each tent also has comment cards so Bingham Healthcare can take any suggestions and apply it to next year's lounge.

There are also massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy offering free chair massages.