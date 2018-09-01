EISF selects 2018 Grand Marshal

Karole interviews 2018 EISF Grand Marshal Leo Wallace

Related Stories EISF announces 2018 headliners

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A sixth-generation Blackfoot resident has been selected as the 2018 Grand Marshal for the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Leo Wallace was selected for the honor based on his 35+ years of service as an Antique Superintendent.

Wallace has been involved with the Eastern Idaho State Fair since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper.”

He comes from a long legacy of family members who have contributed to different aspects of the Fair over the years.

“My grandmother worked the Fine Arts building for 40 years, even after dementia set in,” says Wallace. “They couldn’t get her to stop showing up. Even when she remembered nothing else, she knew she needed to be in the Fine Arts building during Fair week. They finally awarded her a lifetime pass, and she took that as her sign to retire.”

As a superintendent of the Antique Department, Wallace plays a vital role in making sure the historical items of our community are displayed for the public to see during Fair week. Typically 3,500-4,000 entries are submitted and have to be processed, organized and judged before opening day.

“Leo has a special ability to connect our visitors with the importance of our history and has been a significant part of the Fair’s rich history,” says EISF General Manager Brandon Bird. “He’s very kind, good with people and he loves antiques. He has been great to the Fair but even better as a part of the Blackfoot Community.”

The Eastern Idaho State Fair kicks off August 31 and runs through September 8.

You can purchase tickets HERE.