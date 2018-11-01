Plans underway for new veterans cemetery

Planning begins on new veterans cemetery

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Plans are in motion to bring a new veterans cemetery to Blackfoot.

The city found out about a year ago it would be getting the cemetery. It immediately started preparing by straightening out tight turns onto Cromwell Lane, which leads to the cemetery.

"We just couldn't see that as working very well for funeral corteges," said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. "So we wanted to straighten out that little dogleg and give them a better drive to the eventual veterans cemetery."

There are already some utilities such as water and sewer lines at the cemetery site. Work should be completed next summer to get power and utility infrastructure. Construction may start in 2020.

"They're going to have to build a facility," Carroll said. "They'll probably have a mausoleum. There are more and more people who are choosing cremation."

Carroll says veterans have already approached him saying they hope to be buried in the cemetery. And some families of veterans who have already died say they plan to move their remains there.

"The state and the federal government as well as local municipal governments truly honor all of our veterans," Carroll said. "We want to see the best we can for their future burial. And honor to them and their family for the time they served in the military."

This is the state's second veterans cemetery. The other one is in Boise.