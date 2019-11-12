BLM names Challis Field Office manager

Matt Marsh

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A retired Marine has been selected as the new Bureau of Land Management field manager of the Challis Field Office.

Matt Marsh retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps. He served on active duty for seven years and for 20 years as a reservist in aviation and mobilization. He joins BLM Idaho from Billings, Montana, where he served as the supervisory environmental protection specialist for the Western Area Power Administration.

"We are very excited to have Matt join us in Challis," said Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D'Aversa. "He has a strong background in supervising interdisciplinary teams, managing complex projects, and extensive engagement with partnerships and negotiations with developers, utilities and regulatory agencies. He will be a great fit for the team and the Challis community."

Marsh will coordinate 20 personnel in the Challis Field Office and oversee management of 799,000 acres of public land in central Idaho.

Marsh grew up on a ranch near Plentywood, Montana. He is scheduled to report in early December.