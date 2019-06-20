BLM seeks public comment on land exchange Tribes strongly oppose

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It’s a land swap that goes back more than a decade and the exchange has had its fair share of controversy. Now, it’s coming to a head in Bannock County.

The Simplot Don Plant has wanted to expand its facility for years. However, acquiring it hasn’t been easy. Now after years of controversy, this exchange could be a few years down the road.

The J.R. Simplot Company is proposing to exchange 719 acres of public land next to its Don Plant for 667 acres of their private land near the Chinese Peak-Blackrock Canyon area.

“If BLM was to acquire that land, it could continue to be managed as a mule deer winter range and when that land is acquired it would allow for recreational and public access,” project manager for the Blackrock Land Exchange, Bryce Anderson said.

In exchange, the Simplot Don Plant would expand southwest of their current facility for future operations. However, there are some restrictions.

“One thing they need to comply with is they have a consent order with the department of environmental quality for reduction of fluoride emissions,” Anderson said.

The plant has had problems with exceeding their fluoride emission on multiple occasions, affecting the soil and vegetation.

This is the history that frustrates Nathan Small. As a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, he’s fought against their expansion for years.

“We’re right next door, right next door,” Small said. “Our land, our water, all of our vegetation, all of our stuff is being contaminated, and they want to continue that?”

Small along with the Tribes believe they should be cleaning up, rather than expanding. The same debate is resurfacing after 24 years.

“BLM and Simplot both lost both rounds and its because they didn’t do certain things like do a complete, a more complete environmental assessment of the area,” Small said.

BLM is teaming up with the Department of Environmental Quality to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement.

“DEQ is a cooperating agency in the EIS. So they will be providing some support in aiding us in the air emission analysis,” said Anderson.

If it passes, the expansion could happen as soon as 2021. BLM is currently in the public scoping process. They are asking the community for their concerns over the land exchange. To find out how you can see their land exchange and submit a comment, you can visit the BLM website HERE. They are accepting public comment through July 5.