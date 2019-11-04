Body of missing hunter recovered

DIAMOND CREEK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The body of a missing hunter is recovered.

The Caribou County Sheriff's office was told Wednesday(10/31/19) that 79-year-old Paul Schiffman of Oakley, Idaho never returned from his hunting trip. He went to hunt elk in Diamond Creek zone 76, and was supposed to come back that night.

Search crews went out in the early hours of Friday(11/01/19) morning to find him. However, it wasn't until later in the day that he was located. His vehicle was spotted during a fly over on a ridge between Slug Creek road and Dry Valley.

A search of the area uncovered his body. Investigators believe Schiffman had a medical condition while he was harvesting an elk. He did not survive.