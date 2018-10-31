News

Boeing 777 uses Idaho Falls airport for pilot training

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 03:29 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 03:29 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you saw a very large airplane landing at the Idaho Falls airport Wednesday, your eyes did not deceive you.

A Boeing 777, owned by Boeing and based in Shohomish, Washington was on a pilot training flight and used the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for "touch and go" landings.   

The plane never actually landed in Idaho Falls.  After its touch and go at around 12:10 p.m., the plane headed back to Snohomish.

