Bonneville County elected officials are re-sworn in

BONNEVILLE COUNTY OFFICIALS SWORN IN

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Every two years on the third Monday of January, elected officials in the county government are required by the constitution to swear in.

The Bonneville County elected officials were re-sworn in this morning.

There are no new elected members this year.

Roger Christensen has been Bonneville County Commissioner for twenty-four years.

Commissioner Christensen says, "We have a stable group of county elective officials. Things are going great in the county and that's because of them."

The meeting did not include word of any upcoming future goals or city planning.