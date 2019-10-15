Bonneville County Sheriff's Office to teen drivers: Wear seat belts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - According to the most recent study by the National Organization for Youth Safety, 82 teens in Idaho alone were killed in car crashes between 2013 and 2017.

The report indicates 67% of these teens were not wearing seat belts.

It's estimated 51 lives would have been saved if they had.

That is a mixed review from the previous report from 2010 to 2014.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says all those numbers are still way too high.

The department is pushing teens to wear their seat belts.

"Nobody ever thinks that a crash is going to happen to them, but they happen every day and it's usually when you least expect it. Do everything you can do to keep yourself safe. Realizing that just because you are a teenager does not mean you're invincible. Do the things to be a safe driver and one of those things is wearing a seat belt when you get into the vehicle," said Capt. Samuel Hulse, of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says this does not just apply to teens.

Officers are currently on the lookout for anyone not wearing a seat belt and this does include passengers.