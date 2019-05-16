Bonneville K9 deputy memorialized in Meridian

BCSO Current Bonneville County Deputies were joined by Boise Police Officer Jim Schiffler, who was Rik's handler, and former Deputy Megan Lentz at the K9 Memorial in Meridian Wednesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As part of the Police Officers Memorial observation in Meridian last night, a contingent of Bonneville County Deputies took part in the unveiling of a new K-9 Officers Memorial.

The story of each K9 on the memorial was recited. Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde told the story of K9 Deputy Rik. Wilde said that on June 5, 2002, Rik was shot by a suspect who was intent on killing deputies.

He said Rik saved the lives of human deputies that day and helped stop the suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Office, "this memorial now watches over our fallen brothers and sisters on the grounds of the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial and is the perfect compliment to this sacred place."