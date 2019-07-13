Bowl painting party going towards a good cause

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The Pocatello Arts Council is teaming up with the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello for their "Empty Bowls Project" in September. They held a bowl painting party for the public at the Pocatello Farmers Market Saturday.

Participants paid $5 to paint a bowl which will be auctioned off at the fundraiser. Food banks struggle with donations this time of year nationwide. This event will help replenish the eastern branch of the Idaho Food Bank but donations are always needed, especially during the summer months.

"It's a great new partnership. It's been a lot of fun. It's worked really great for both of us," said Jonna Boote, development coordinator for the eastern branch of the Idaho Food Bank.

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser will happen on September 13 at the Westside Players in Pocatello.