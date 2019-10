IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Boy Scouts of America will be collecting food Saturday at 9 a.m. around the region.

The most needed items according to the Idaho Foodbank are:

Canned Meats

Dry or Canned Beans

Cereal

Rice

Peanut Butter

Canned Soup

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Powdered Milk

Pasta

Troops will start collecting doorstep donations at 8:00 a.m.