Break for Breakfast brings awareness to breast cancer prevention and screenings

20th annual Break for Breakfast

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One in eight women and one in about 900 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life, according to breastcancer.org.

On Tuesday morning, the Portneuf Medical Center held it's 20th annual Break for Breakfast event, an event to bring awareness to breast cancer.

"We want people to be proactive, we want people to get screened, and to talk about (breast cancer)," said Dan Ordyna, the CEO of the medical center.

Volunteers handed out 2,800 breakfasts, umbrellas and pamphlets with information about breast cancer.

The money raised will benefit the cancer center at PMS.

The PMC wants to remind women that it's important to set aside time to take care of their health, through self-exams and annual screenings. Early detection is the best way to increase chances of survival.