Amber Alert issued for 3 children
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KIFIK/KIDK) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Cascade County Montana.
The alert says the three children were taken during the night, possibly by non-custodial parents who have a history of drug use and violence.
The children are 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny.
Officials say the suspects are Tony Demontigny, 28, and Ellaura Wright, 30.There are two vehicles that they may be driving: a white Chevrolet Malibu (Montana license 2-224730B), and and a blue Chevrolet Tahoe (Montana license 2-22599B).
Anyone who sees any of these people or has any information that may help is asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380, or call 911.