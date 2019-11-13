Blackfoot High School closure date rescheduled to Friday

MGN Online

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11/13/19 12:45 p.m. Blackfoot High School will now be closed Friday instead of Thursday because the city will be able to make needed repairs to the water line on Friday.

Classes for Thursday have been rescheduled, and Blackfoot High School will now be closed only on Friday.

The district wrote, "We are sorry for any inconvenience in changing this date, but it will be better for the educational process for the high school to be closed on Friday as this trimester nears an end. We greatly appreciate the Mayor and City Water Department for making this change in schedule to accommodate the students, staff and patrons of Blackfoot High School."

ORIGINAL:

Due to a water main leak, Blackfoot High School will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The City of Blackfoot said crews will need all day to make the repairs.

Blackfoot High School is the only school affected.