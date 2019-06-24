One man killed in Lemhi County shooting

Pixabay

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 28-year-old Leadore man is dead after a shooting in Lemhi County early Sunday morning.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about an altercation involving three individuals at a residence near Leadore. The caller, who was involved in the altercation, told dispatch they had shot one of the other people involved. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the residence, where they found the victim outside the residence, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made. The names of those involved have not been released. Idaho State Police is leading the investigation. ISP is being assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office and the Lemhi County Coroner's Office.