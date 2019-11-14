Stolen vehicle recovered after pursuit in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police were involved in a pursuit in the Blackfoot area of Interstate 15 while attempting to recover a stolen vehicle Wednesday around 3:00 p.m.

The suspect, Michael A. Oglesbee, 42, of Pocatello, was driving a 2005 Saturn Relay van on southbound I-15 near Blackfoot.

Bingham County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle and began following it.

Oglesbee used the median at milepost 95 to make a u-turn and began driving northbound while law enforcement followed.

At approximately milepost 104, Oglesbee drove into the median and stopped the vehicle.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Bingham County Jail.