Bridger-Teton releases Snow King alternatives

jacksonholewy.com Snow King Resort in Jackson, Wyo.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jackson Ranger District has released a summary of alternatives being considered for on-mountain improvements at Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson. The alternatives were released in advance of an official Draft Environmental Impact Statement that will be released in the near future.

A 45-day comment period will begin when the DEIS is published in the Federal Register.

You can see the alternatives here. Snow King Alternatives_20191004145249

The Bridger-Teton National Forest released a summary of comments it received during the scoping period for the project in July. Those comments were used to identify issues related to the proposed action.

The DEIS will focus on the potential effects of four alternatives, including a no-action alternative.

You can review all the related details here.