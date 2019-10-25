Brief lockdown reported at Teton High School

Teton High School

Teton High School

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton High School was briefly placed on lockdown at around Noon Friday, after someone reported a student with a gun was at the school.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office investigated and discovered the threat involved an Air-Soft gun. The student was questioned and the lockdown lifted without further incident.



Under Idaho law, threatening anyone at a school with a deadly or dangerous firearm, or by any other means, is a crime and may be subject to investigation and prosecution.