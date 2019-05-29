Broncs build shed for fire victim

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole High School Building and Construction students have finished building a storage shed for a victim of last summer's Roosevelt Fire.

Last fall, Sublette County resident Brad Eves suggested a partnership. He told teacher Todd Taylor he would lead fundraising efforts to purchase construction materials, if the students would build the shed for a family impacted by the fire.

The deal was struck and 12 students spent a portion of their class time building an 8' x 12' storage shed. The value of the shed is about $3,000.

"This project meets our goals of teaching kids how to design and construct a building, while also engaging with a community need," said Taylor. "Providing this structure to a family who lost everything in the fire shows the kids that the skills they are learning can be used to have a positive impact on a family in need. I am really proud of the quality of work they produced."

The building will be moved to the Hoback Ranches property soon.