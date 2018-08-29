Bullied kid refuses to fight back because 'it's not the Jedi way'

A fifth grader ended up in the emergency room after his mother says he was punched in the face.

"When the day started I said to myself, 'I have a bad feeling about today."

As it turns out,10-year-old Aiden Vazquez was right.

First, it started with words.

"He called me a fat a-double-dollar-sign."

Then he says the boy took his backpack yo which he said, "Give me my backpack, give me my backpack. I went to go get it and then pop."

The result was a black and swollen eye along with several stitches to close a laceration on his eyebrow.

"What does that do to you?"

"Other than piss me off and makes me emotional? I don't know. It makes me crazy."

Casanova says this is hardly the first time.

"Last year he got a cheek laceration. He got pushed against a wall supposedly and his face got cut open. Last year he got three stitches."

After the incident, she took a picture of Aiden's face and posted it on Facebook calling out the school for not doing enough to protect her child.

The post has been shared more than 17,000 and has garnered more than 1,100 comments.

In response to the incident and the social media post, the principal at Two Bunch Palms Elementary sent this letter to parents. It says in part, "there are times when what is posted does not convey the complete story and can cause multiple rumors to circulate."

But Casanova says her sons face say it all.

"I asked him why didn't you do something back."

"You're mom asked you why you didn't hit him back. What did you tell her?"

"I told my mom, I got it from Star Wars that it's not the Jedi way."

The Palm Springs Unified School District says it cannot comment on specific incidents because of confidentiality laws, but officials at PSUSD said student safety is their number one priority.