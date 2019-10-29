Bundle Up: Low temperatures expected for Halloween

Cold Halloween Temps 2019

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The scares and screams of Halloween are no match for Idaho weather. This year's biggest fright may come from Mother Nature herself.

"Once that sun starts to set, that's when the temperature starts to crash, so we'll be right around freezing for trick-or-treating," said meteorologist Tim Axford, of the National Weather Service.

Still, parents stand more than a ghost of a chance to keep kids safe.

"We typically encourage common sense precautions," Axford said.

Some tips:

Experts suggest bundling up. Babies and infants should have an extra layer than adults would in the same conditions.

Warm boots, gloves and hats might not match the costume, but better to be safe than shivering.

Keep Father Time in mind. "It's going to be a little bit colder after two hours of trick-or-treating than it is at the start of trick-or-treating," Axford said.

Consider keeping blankets or warm drinks in the car for breaks.

Long Johns and base layers can help keep the cold at bay without covering up costumes.

Hand and feet warmers can make the trick-or-treating last all night, but use caution if your child has sensitive skin.

The Bannock Youth Foundation wants to remind people that the weather is just one priority for parents.

"Have clear communication with kids about what your expectations are, what the rules are," said Shannon Fox, a BYF program coordinator.

To avoid some unnecessary scares, BYF said to be calm while talking to kids about Halloween safety.

"We just want to prepare for situations that could happen, but not being terrified of letting kids run around and have fun," Fox said.