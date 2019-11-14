Burley doctor sentenced for misleading patients

Jaylene Nix

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A former Burley Doctor was sentenced to seven months in prison Thursday for receipt and delivery of misbranded devices. Temp Ray Patterson, 55, will also serve one year of supervised release following his jail term. He was ordered to pay restitution of $8,200 and a fine of $10,000.

Patterson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Pocatello.

From March 2014 to April 2015, Patterson implanted nine pairs of misbranded breast implants that were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. According to court records, the implants were shipped to Patterson from China.

Patterson was accused of telling his patients the implants were approved. In at least one case, he was accused of changing a patient's medical records to show that she received a different size implant than was actually used.

"U.S. consumers rely on the FDA to ensure that medical devices, including breast implants, are safe and effective. They also rely on their doctors to properly identify the devices they are using," said Special Agent in Charge Lisa L. Malinowski, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Los Angeles Field Office. "When medical professionals attempt to put profits above their concern for their patients, we will investigate and bring them to justice."

