Burn ban ordered in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello has ordered a burn ban on certain types of fire for parts of the city.

All open burning of wood, paper, or charcoal is banned within "wild land-urban interface" areas because of current fire danger and fuel moisture levels. The use of gas fire pits and charcoal briquettes or gas grills used in food preparation appliances is not included in the ban.

"All it takes is one ember to start a catastrophic wildfire," said Chief David Gates. "I urge all residents to respect the open burn ban and potentially save the homes and lives of their fellow residents."

Recreational fires and portable outdoor fireplaces are exempt from open burning regulations in areas outside the interface areas.

Unless repealed, the ban will remain in effect until the end of the fire season October 1.

