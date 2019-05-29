Community members join in Broadway opening celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Community members gathered for a celebration of the opening for the Broadway and Broadway Plaza.

The ceremony launched with turning on the new water fountain.

It's been a long time coming and the downtown development team is excited to finally welcome the public to check out the plaza.

They believe this is the catalyst for new growth that is already happening in Idaho Falls.

"We hope that the community will come down and engage with us here in the plaza, enjoy the restaurants and enjoy their time here as they recreate and enjoy the river in Idaho Falls," said Steve Carr, Partner of the development team.

Broadway Plaza hopes to bring in new restaurants soon.