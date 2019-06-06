Early morning thunderstorms did not stop Home and Garden show

East Idaho Home and Garden Show

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A little Thursday morning thunder and hail did not stop people from enjoying the East Idaho Home and Garden Show.

"I was a little worried with the hail we had this morning. I wasn't sure the event was going to happen," said Jason Anderson of Big Dog Solar Energy, a vendor at the show. "So far, so good. I got our stuff strapped down so hopefully, we won't blow away."

As soon as the Waterfront at Snake River Landing doors opened, crowds were ready to check out what the event had to offer.

"It's a great marketing event and its good to network with the professionals in the community," said Brandon Rhodehouse, the branch manager at the Idaho Falls Washington Federal Bank.

The East Home and Garden show had vendors selling doors, windows, fireplaces, solar panels, home spas and numerous other items to make a home feel like a home.

"Home and garden shows are fantastic," said Candis Twede, the owner of Deckit Spas. "It's a great place to get your brain thinking."

Vendors said interacting and answering people's questions about their homes is their favorite part.

"Solar is in a really good spot right now," Anderson said. "There is a lot of people who are just curious and don't really know how it works."

Plus, having different businesses in one spot brings out the networking. Vendors said meeting other businesses help establish great relationships and forward on their business information to clients.

"Referrals are always our best sales," Twede said.

The East Idaho Home and Garden Show continues at noon Friday and runs until 8 p.m.