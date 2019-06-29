How to make sure you're getting exactly what you'd like at home and garden shows

BBB Tips for Buying at Home and Garden Shows

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The summer season brings home and garden shows to the area. These expos attract out-of-town sales companies. The Better Business Bureau wants to remind people to do their homework before going into a sale.

The Better Business Bureau says that attendees should familiarize themselves with the layout of the show and what vendors will be there. People can do that by accessing the show's website.

Checking out what companies and vendors that will be there can give people a chance to prepare a list of questions. That way, potential buyers won't get distracted by vendors or salesmen and will be able to stick to what they are set on buying.

"Definitely the questions to ask are, say if you were going to buy a hot tub, you want to know if (the company) deliver this. Are they going to bring wiring? Are they going to help set it up? What if I have problems because you're not locally based? What do I do? What is your customer service tactics?," said Jeremy Johnson, the eastern Idaho marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau.

Preparing beforehand and scoping out vendors will help buyers compare prices with local dealers and give them an idea of how much to spend on a purchase.

The Better Business Bureau suggests looking up vendors on the internet or on the Better Business Bureau website to see if complaints have been received about any of these companies or salesmen.