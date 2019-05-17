Philly cheesesteak food truck hopes fulfill Eastern Idaho's tastebuds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Food trucks are becoming the craze around Eastern Idaho. A newer food truck in Idaho Falls hopes to bring something extra to the area.

Order Up opened up its doors in September 2018. The food truck specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. It is run by co-owners/husband and wife, Randall and Tamara Smith.

The duo started the food truck when Randall lost his job last year. All his friends and family told him he was a great cook, so they thought, "Why not get into the food truck industry?"

"It's one of the few things that I cook that everybody loves," Randall Smith said. "We were looking at, "Do we want to do burgers or fries or stuff like that? No, everyone does burgers." One of our relatives said, "You know, we love your Philly cheesesteaks and that would be easy to do." So that's what we went with."

The Order Up food truck parks in various locations around town throughout the week.

Mondays - Idaho Falls Airport (2140 N. Skyline Dr., Idaho Falls)

Tuesdays/Thursdays - Mountain View Hospital (2325 Coronado St., Idaho Falls)

Wednesdays/Fridays - ShopKo (800 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls)

The food truck also caters for events. For information on how to get in contact with Order Up click HERE.