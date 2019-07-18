Tips on how to make the most of job postings

BBSI Job Posting Lunch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It used to be when looking for a job, people would often turn to the classified's section in the newspaper or look for help wanted signs in a company's window. More and more employers are turning to the internet to post their help wanted listings. But how can employers make their help wanted post stick out from the rest online?

"I think with the labor market being what it is, employees know and understand that there is a lot of opportunities out there for them," said Jason Cannon, a senior staffing specialist at Barrett Business Services, Inc. in Idaho Falls.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate is at 2.8% for the month of May. The Idaho Falls unemployment rate is 2.3%. It is one of the lowest in the state behind Rexburg.

"(Job seekers) know everybody is hiring," Cannon said. "As an employer, it's a matter of getting your job and your opportunity to really pop."

When people are posting jobs keep in mind the first thing people will see are the job title and description.

"Not so much of the job, but of the company," Cannon said. "Start including what your company does, what the organization does and how it contributes to the community."

Include things that will make people want to come and work for you. Of course, listing the types of perks and compensation goes a long way.

"If your company offers paid vacation, retirement, if they have donuts every Friday, if they have company picnics and parties-- include that," Cannon said.

Cannon advises that employers avoid gimmicky words like "Marketing ninja" or "Accounting rockstar."

Also don't use words that might attract only one gender.

"'Strong' tends to pull a lot of male applicants, 'Empathetic' is a word that would draw females," Cannon said.

If you do use the web to post jobs, make sure that the posting is mobile friendly.

"It is not going to show up really well if you've got a job description that is 10 pages long," Cannon said.

Besides websites like Indeed or LinkedIn, Cannon said that Facebook works as a great place to share job postings.