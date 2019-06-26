Buster fire burning near North Fork

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Salmon-Challis National Forest crews are managing a 21-acre "Buster" fire first reported on the North Fork Ranger District at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is burning in grass and brush approximately 2 miles downriver of North Fork near Sage Creek. Forest officials said the fire was smoldering and creeping upslope, in steep and rocky terrain.

Two helicopters, five engines, and 19 firefighters are fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Approaching low pressure is expected to bring warm and unstable air into central and eastern Idaho today, which could bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. Ridges will be breezy, but forecasters predict it will not be quite as windy as it was Tuesday.

Warmer and drier weather is expected on the forest this weekend.