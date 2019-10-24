News

BYU-Idaho fall enrollment tops 20,000

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 02:32 PM MDT

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Official statistics indicate Brigham Young University-Idaho has a total campus enrollment of 20,592 students this fall.  

Enrollment is up 1.8% over last fall's numbers. Another 4,543 campus-based students are taking online courses or fulfilling internships away from campus, according to the university.  

The on-campus student body includes 9,653 male students and 10,573 female students. There are 5,142 married students, comprising 25% of the total campus student population.

BYU-Idaho attributes its continued enrollment growth on a unique educational emphasis. "This includes; the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university's focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value education experience offered."  

