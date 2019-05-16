BYU-Idaho policy could benefit Rexburg

Brigham Young University-Idaho file

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A change in BYU-Idaho enrollment policy may mean more students will be staying in Rexburg year-round. The university is making more options available to them.

When Ricks College became BYU-Idaho in 2001, it could not accommodate all the students who wanted to attend. As a result, the university created an innovative three-semester system.

Students could attend two of the three tracks so more students could be served. And, they were encouraged to leave Rexburg when they were "off-track" to ease the demand on university resources.

Now, more options have been made available on campus and online. Students are now being encouraged to stay in Rexburg during that third "flex" semester, enroll in classes, if there is room, or take online courses, and keep their jobs.

Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said that should be good news for the city. He said apartment owners will have more stability and local business will have student employees who stay longer.