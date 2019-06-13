BYU-Idaho & Simplot win Idaho efficiency awards

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Brigham Young University Idaho in Rexburg and Pocatello's J.R. Simplot Don Plant have received the 2019 Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency.

Governor Brad Little said the awards acknowledge companies that exhibit leadership by implementing energy efficiency measures at their local facilities and buildings.

Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn said the projects are reviewed with their local utilities to confirm viable energy savings.

BYU-Idaho was honored in the buildings category. The university won similar awards in 2016,2017, and 2018 for demonstrating significant improvements in energy efficiency. Idaho National Laboratory was also recognized in 2018. The buildings award recognizes organizations who lead in projects that either upgrade their physical environment through retrofits or renovations, or achieve energy efficiency through programming that diminishes demand for energy.

The industrial award recognizes organizations who lead the state in energy efficiency projects and initiatives that improve the production process of goods or support the process of managing local communities.

Previous winners in the industrial category have included ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston of American Falls in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Don Plant was also recognized in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. And, Idaho Falls Wastewater Division was honored in 2017.

"Improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption are the foundation of a secure future for Idaho and our country," Governor Little said. "I applaud the Idaho businesses and organizations receiving these awards for their leadership in demonstrating smart, cost-effective and responsible energy practices."

The Office of Energy outlined the scope of the conservation projects.

Simplot-Don Plant

(Idaho Power/ Intermountain Gas)

2 projects were submitted for consideration.

These projects included lighting upgrades to LEDs and optimizing the plant's air system with new compressors that allowed 2 of the 4 compressors to be taken offline.

Total savings for the 2 projects was 3,087,644 kilowatt hours per year.

Simplot estimates that it will save approximately $161,051 per year due to these projects.

Brigham Young University-Idaho Campus, Rexburg

(Rocky Mountain Power/ Intermountain Gas)