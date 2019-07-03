Cache Valley Transit launches new buses

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in Pocatello has tapped an unusual resource to provide a new bus service for Cache Valley commuters.

IDEQ is using funds from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to purchase a 40-foot coach bus. It hopes to get more people to use Cache Valley Transit District services to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and reduce vehicle emissions in the Cache Valley.

"CVTD appreciates its long-standing relationship with DEQ." Todd Beutler, general manager for CVTD said. "DEQ provided the initial funding to start the bus service to Preston in 2006."

Four new buses were put into service on July 1. Each vehicle cost $435,000. IDEQ covered the entire cost of one of them.

"Part of our board's vision is to provide environmentally responsible transportation options to the community, and these new buses help deliver on that vision," Holly Broome-Hyer, CVTD board chair said.

Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) will provide service between Preston and Logan. PRT will run cutaway buses mid-day and CVTD will provide coach busing on weekday mornings and evenings.

Commuters can catch the bus in Preston at the LDS Church, 100 East and 500 North. It will stop in Logan at the CVTD Transit Center at 150 East and 500 North. There are multiple stops along the bus route that are free to ride.

You can find more information about CVTD schedules here.

You can learn more about PRT routes here.

