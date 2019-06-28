Cadaver dogs smell scent in area where DeOrr Kunz disappeared

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A private investigator from North Carolina said his cadaver dogs made a hit while searching around the campground where DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared nearly 4 years ago.

David Marshburn, of Search For Me Foundation, said he brought his two dogs the week of June 8th to the Timber Creek Campground near Leadore.

Exclusive interview with David Marshburn

Marshburn went to the campground after he was contacted by a Facebook group searching for answers in DeOrr's disappearance.

Marshburn said one of his dogs went to the water and all of a sudden dashed to a spot in the water.

"Our oldest dog, Caz, the way he alerts, he lays down. He just lays down on the spot. Now it can be a foot over, a foot here, or a foot in front, but he lays on the strongest scent, or at it," said Marshburn.

Marshburn said the Sheriff's office brought another dog the next day. It also hit on the same spot. He says it could be DeOrr or it could be an old Indian Grave. But he believes there is something in the ground there.

Marshburn said the spot is in a difficult place to retrieve a body. "The environmental conditions are horrible. You're sifting through mud and muck, you're nasty and you got mosquitoes, it's just a horrible environment. It would be the worst scenario you could think of as far as an area to try and find anything really," said Marshburn.

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner is closing off the campground and the surrounding area to the public this Friday through Monday. He said in a media release Thursday the closure is part of what has become an annual search effort since DeOrr Kunz's disappearance.

Penner said the search was part of his office's due diligence in the ongoing investigation. He cautions about speculation or unverified facts. He said all information on the investigation will come through professional media outlets.

DeOrr was last seen on July 10, 2015. He was camping with his parents, grandfather and a family friend.