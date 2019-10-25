News

California man booked after high speed crash

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 08:22 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:22 AM MDT

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A California man is in custody after allegedly attempting to run away from police on Interstate 15 at 4:57 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police say an officer attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on Interstate 15 at milepost 84, just north of Fort Hall.  The driver was identified as 18-year-old Angelo D. Casio of Lancaster, California. He was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable.  

ISP said Casio failed to pull over to the trooper's lights and sirens, continuing northbound at a high rate of speed.

Just south of Blackfoot Exit 93, Casio drove into the rear of a 2004 Mazda MPV van driven by Stephanie N. Williams, 34, of Blackfoot. Casio's car overturned and continued sliding north on the interstate on its top, before striking a northbound 2002 Honda Accord driven by Jason D. Palmer, 42, of Blackfoot.  Williams' Mazda came to rest in the right-hand lane of travel.

Troopers took Casio to Bingham Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before transporting him to the Bingham County Jail.  

Casio was charged with felony eluding a police officer, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to purchase a driver's license, failure to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Both northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about 5 minutes, while Casio was taken into custody.  The right lane was blocked for another hour.

The other two drivers were reportedly not hospitalized.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories