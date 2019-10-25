California man booked after high speed crash

Bingham County Jail Angelo Casio

Bingham County Jail Angelo Casio

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A California man is in custody after allegedly attempting to run away from police on Interstate 15 at 4:57 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police say an officer attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on Interstate 15 at milepost 84, just north of Fort Hall. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Angelo D. Casio of Lancaster, California. He was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable.

ISP said Casio failed to pull over to the trooper's lights and sirens, continuing northbound at a high rate of speed.

Just south of Blackfoot Exit 93, Casio drove into the rear of a 2004 Mazda MPV van driven by Stephanie N. Williams, 34, of Blackfoot. Casio's car overturned and continued sliding north on the interstate on its top, before striking a northbound 2002 Honda Accord driven by Jason D. Palmer, 42, of Blackfoot. Williams' Mazda came to rest in the right-hand lane of travel.

Troopers took Casio to Bingham Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before transporting him to the Bingham County Jail.

Casio was charged with felony eluding a police officer, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to purchase a driver's license, failure to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Both northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about 5 minutes, while Casio was taken into custody. The right lane was blocked for another hour.

The other two drivers were reportedly not hospitalized.