Candle blamed for apartment fire

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison Fire Department was called to an apartment complex at 419 West Main Street in Rexburg shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.



Smoke was coming from a third floor apartment and the complex’s sprinkler system had been activated.



Rexburg Police said the fire was caused by a lit candle, which ignited a bean-bag type chair, when then spread to a couch.



Water damage was reported to the first and second floor apartments directly below the apartment and another directly north of the apartment that had the fire.



Police and firefighters helped clear smoke, shut off sprinklers, and restored power to the building.