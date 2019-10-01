Candle blamed for thrift store fire

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay says candles were probably the cause of an accidental fire at the Forget Me Not Thrift Store last week.

The fire was first reported at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the back of the building at 410 West Pearl Ave. Firefighters found people inside attempting to put the fire out.

Store personnel said they believed they had put the fire out with buckets of water, but smoke was found in the structure of the building through doors and the eves.

Firefighters put out the fire then checked for any spread into walls and ceiling, while ventilating the building with fans.

Fire damage was contained to the bathroom, but smoke damage was found throughout the store.

Clay said candles should be constantly attended. She recommended the use of battery-operated candles in homes and businesses.

