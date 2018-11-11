Car crash blocks lanes near Ririe
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11/11/18 12:20 p.m.: Two adults have been transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The conditions on the two are unavailable.
---
UPDATE 11/11/18 12:07 p.m.: All lanes of U.S. 26 have reopened.
---
Idaho State Police are currently investigating a crash in the westbound lanes of U.S. 26 at the Ririe Business Loop, near Ririe.
All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.
ISP says to expect delays if driving through the area.
More information to come.
Most Popular Stories
- Updated Florida county collects uncounted ballots left in a mail facility
- Updated Lawyer: CNN should sue the White House over Acosta access
- Updated Kellyanne Conway says her husband's criticism of Whitaker appointment 'not relevant'
- Updated Car crash blocks lanes near Ririe
- Updated Schumer mulls pass protection for Mueller