Car crash blocks lanes near Ririe

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11/11/18 12:20 p.m.: Two adults have been transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The conditions on the two are unavailable.

---

UPDATE 11/11/18 12:07 p.m.: All lanes of U.S. 26 have reopened.

---

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a crash in the westbound lanes of U.S. 26 at the Ririe Business Loop, near Ririe.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.

ISP says to expect delays if driving through the area.

More information to come.