Car-jacking suspects on the run

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7/6/19 1:49 P.M.: A second suspect involved in last nights car-jacking has been arrested.

They were taken into custody at the top of Rapid Crk Road.

There may be one more suspect on the loose.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

If you see anyone suspicious, you are asked to call the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:00 on Friday, Bonneville County Deputies responded to an attempted vehicle burglary at the TJ Maxx parking lot in Ammon.

The victim said she was in her car when a man tried to get into the car and started knocking on windows.

Another man approached the car when the suspect drove off fearing for her safety.

The victim pointed out the suspects to the deputy from a safe distance.

When the deputy approached the vehicle he could see three people inside.

The deputy told the driver to get out of the car.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.

Two deputies took off after the car and saw the vehicle going into oncoming traffic on Sunnyside and then South on 25th east.

Due to the heavy traffic, they stopped chasing and notified surrounding agencies.

Later, deputies were notified that Bingham and Bannock County Deputies were involved in a chase in Inkom with a car matching the description of the one involved in Bonneville County.

Bonneville County Deputies is meeting with Bannock County Deputies as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southeast Idaho law enforcement is searching for three suspects after an attempted car-jacking in Bonneville County.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7 p.m. Friday, Bingham County deputies were pursuing a vehicle involved in the car-jacking into Bannock County. That pursuit ended at the top of Rapid Creek Road and the 3 suspects ran away.

One of the suspects was caught.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, the Southeast Idaho STAR team, Bingham County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service, and Idaho State Police searched for the suspects until after dark.

The two remaining suspects were still at large overnight.

People in the Inkom, Rapid Creek, and Buckskin area who see any suspicious activity should contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office immediately.

People should not attempt to make any contact with the individuals.

