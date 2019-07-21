Carnivore Craze at Idaho Falls Zoo
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, (KIFI/KIDK) -
Idaho Falls Zoo visitors had a chance to experience the world of meat-eaters.
Once a year, the zoo showcases the top-level predators and shows off their natural behaviors.
One of the bigger attractions was the lion feeding.
The zoo says it's the only place in eastern Idaho where you can see a live lion feeding.
Those who went were excited to see the lions in action.
Ashley Cram, an animal keeper at the zoo, said: "The lions and the ribcages were probably the best part. They are the ones that are more active with it, and how often do you get to see a lion eating a ribcage?"
Normally the lions feed on protein patties, but Saturday they fed on cow ribcages, so it was a treat for the audience and a treat for the lions.