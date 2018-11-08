Census Bureau now hiring

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The U.S. Census Bureau has begun to fill at least 300 jobs across the state to lay groundwork for the 2020 census. The jobs begin in the summer of 2019. More than 50 of those positions will be in he Idaho Falls area.

The Census Bureau is currently creating an applicant pool for census takers at a rate of $13.50 per hour. They will be qualified for jobs as they become available in the area. It is a work-at-home job.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen with a valid Social Security number and must be at least 18 years old.

Applications and more information are available here.