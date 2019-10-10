Challis community observes dark milestone

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Custer County is marking the 26th anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Stephanie Crane from the streets of Challis.

Stephanie, who would have been 35 years old this year, was last seen at the Challis Bowling Alley, across the street from Challis High School. She was either headed to her family's home, about 500 yards away, or the high school where soccer practice was underway. She never made it to either location.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office has conducted numerous search efforts in different areas around Challis, but has turned up no sign of the girl.

The Sheriff's Office has never given up. You can see their full accounting of the case here.

The Search for Stephanie Crane

A poster, predicting Stephanie's appearance today, was created a few years ago.

