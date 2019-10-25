Challis wild horse "gather' to start November 5

BLM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans a helicopter-assisted method to gather 365 wild horses from the Challis Herd Management Area beginning Nov. 5. It's expected to last 5 to 9 days.

The "gather" is aimed at reducing the overpopulation of wild horses by approximately 244 horses. Any mares released back to the range will be treated with fertility control. Once complete, approximately 185 wild horses will remain in the management area.

BLM managers says the herd size reduction will balance it to what the 168,700 acre area can support. The reduction will protect habitat for wildlife species like sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk. BLM says its objective is between 185 to 253 horses. Right now there are about 429 horses in and directly outside the management area.

All horses identified for removal will be taken to the Bruneau Wild Horse Off-Range Corral facility. There they will be checked by a veterinarian and held for the BLM's wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.

The public is invited to view the gather operation, as long as it doesn't jeopardize the safety of the animals or staff. Observers will be responsible for their own transportation, food, and water. People will be escorted to observation sites.

Those interested in observing on Tuesday, Nov. 5, should call the Challis Wild Horse Gather Info Line and RSVP by leaving a message at (208) 879-6271 by Nov. 2. Due to the topography of the possible viewing locations on public land, the BLM may need to limit the number of vehicles traveling to the site(s). Once gather operations have begun, those wanting to view gather operations must call the Info Line nightly to receive specific instructions on each day's meeting location and time.

Gather reports and additional information will be posted on the BLM website.