Check your clocks and smoke detectors for Standard Time

Smoke Detector

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Before you start dreaming of that extra hour of sleep, you will receive this weekend you may want to think about doing some serious inspections of your home detection system.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson knows from experience that changing the batteries in your smoke detectors every time you change your clocks can prevent fires.

"We see a lot of home fires started In the kitchen. Sometimes you’ll see home fires started where they have heating appliances plugged in, if you’re using a portable space heater, sometimes you’ll see that,” said Anderson.

Chief Anderson Outdated smoke alarms require battery changes every year; however, newer detectors can last for ten years.

“it's really important to know what type of smoke alarm you have.”

Because some newer alarms may require testing, “so you don’t have to change a battery on it we just recommend checking it monthly.”

In addition to checking your smoke detector, Chief Anderson recommends getting a carbon monoxide detector and can kill in a matter of minutes.

“Carbon monoxide is odorless, and with a carbon monoxide detector it will detect that before you ever do”.

Following these simple tips can help you and your family stay safe in the winter months.