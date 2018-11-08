Chief Theatre memorabilia on display

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A display commemorating the history of Pocatello's Chief Theatre will be on display during November at the Marshall Public Library.

Included in the display are the original door of the theatre, photographs and other memorabilia.

"For many, the Chief Theatre is a symbol of their childhood," said Eric Suess, Marshall Public Library Director. "We invite everyone to come take a walk down memory lane with the display and if you don't remember or don't know about the Theatre, come find out more about what so many talk about."

The Chief opened it 1938 and was a key part of the community until fire destroyed the building in 1993. The Chief Theatre sign was rescued and restored by the "Relight the Night" group and now stands where the building was originally located on Main Street.